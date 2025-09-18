ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 46,700 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the August 15th total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 107,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ZK International Group Price Performance

ZKIN stock opened at $2.16 on Thursday. ZK International Group has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.90.

About ZK International Group

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, producing, and selling double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. It offers carbon and stainless steel strips; carbon and stainless steel pipes; light gauge stainless steel pipes; pipe connections and fittings; and couplings, unions, adapters, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

