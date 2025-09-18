Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Dbs Bank

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Dbs Bank to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZM. Bank of America increased their target price on Zoom Communications from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Communications from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Communications from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zoom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.30.

ZM stock opened at $86.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.82. The stock has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.57. Zoom Communications has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $92.80.

In other Zoom Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $190,995.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 157,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,133,824.95. This trade represents a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 7,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $593,727.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 129,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,026,717.50. This trade represents a 5.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,871,114 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Zoom Communications during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Communications in the second quarter worth $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 177.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 181.7% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

