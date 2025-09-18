ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.49 and traded as high as $2.35. ZW Data Action Technologies shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 119,476 shares.

ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.49.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 100.39% and a negative net margin of 50.16%.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

