10,500 Shares in Putnam Mast Int $PIM Acquired by Balefire LLC

Balefire LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Mast Int (NYSE:PIM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Mast Int during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Mast Int during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Mast Int in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Mast Int in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Mast Int in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 55.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of PIM opened at $3.46 on Friday. Putnam Mast Int has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.33.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
