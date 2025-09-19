10,500 Shares in Putnam Mast Int $PIM Acquired by Balefire LLC

Balefire LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Mast Int (NYSE:PIM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Mast Int during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Mast Int during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Mast Int in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Mast Int in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Mast Int in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 55.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Putnam Mast Int alerts:

Putnam Mast Int Stock Performance

Shares of PIM opened at $3.46 on Friday. Putnam Mast Int has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.33.

Putnam Mast Int Dividend Announcement

About Putnam Mast Int

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a $0.022 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th.

(Free Report)

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Mast Int (NYSE:PIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Mast Int Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Mast Int and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.