1,058 Shares in Blackstone Inc. $BX Bought by Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 21,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 22,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Up 2.8%

Blackstone stock opened at $188.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.74, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.77. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $200.96.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 16,689,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $104,478,673.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $170.29 per share, for a total transaction of $37,804.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 38,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,599,248.37. This represents a 0.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,189,806 shares of company stock worth $30,046,627 and sold 16,871,634 shares worth $135,328,376. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BX. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Blackstone to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

Blackstone Company Profile



Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

