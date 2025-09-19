1,138 Shares in Huron Consulting Group Inc. $HURN Purchased by Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,199,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,079,000 after acquiring an additional 719,199 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,511,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth about $13,822,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 657.0% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 80,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,614,000 after purchasing an additional 70,270 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,538,000 after buying an additional 68,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $143.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.99 and its 200 day moving average is $139.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.32. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.94 and a 1-year high of $155.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $402.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.67 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 6.60%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.300-7.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total value of $64,555.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 51,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,625,537.87. The trade was a 0.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,040 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.74, for a total value of $142,209.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,071.88. This trade represents a 11.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,211 shares of company stock valued at $967,191 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

