1,165 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT Purchased by Balefire LLC

Balefire LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,165 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LifePlan Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $755,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 282.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in Applied Materials by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 7,480 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Applied Materials by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 32,625 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $100,373.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,580. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $189.76 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $215.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.93%.

AMAT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.92.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

