12,471 Shares in SharkNinja, Inc. $SN Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in SharkNinja by 77.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in SharkNinja by 5,800.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SharkNinja during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SharkNinja by 6,875.0% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in SharkNinja by 96.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. 34.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SN. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 target price on SharkNinja in a report on Monday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on SharkNinja from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SharkNinja from $108.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised SharkNinja from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SharkNinja has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.86.

SharkNinja Stock Performance

Shares of SharkNinja stock opened at $117.00 on Friday. SharkNinja, Inc. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $128.51. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.09.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.19. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 8.82%.The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. SharkNinja has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.000-5.100 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

SharkNinja Profile

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

Further Reading

