1,314 Shares in Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS Purchased by Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,314 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,315,468 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $247,176,000 after buying an additional 74,128 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,241,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $233,311,000 after buying an additional 102,137 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 931,355 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $173,381,000 after buying an additional 340,966 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 634,592 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $119,240,000 after buying an additional 10,449 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 504,804 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $94,853,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

UHS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $259.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stephens raised Universal Health Services to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.08.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $188.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.89. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.28. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.33 and a 12 month high of $243.25.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $5.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. Universal Health Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.000-21.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 4.21%.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

