15,202 Shares in ProShares Short High Yield $SJB Purchased by Balefire LLC

Balefire LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Balefire LLC owned 0.25% of ProShares Short High Yield at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short High Yield during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in ProShares Short High Yield during the first quarter worth about $467,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares Short High Yield by 4.4% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in ProShares Short High Yield during the first quarter worth about $2,015,000. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short High Yield during the first quarter worth about $5,084,000.

Get ProShares Short High Yield alerts:

ProShares Short High Yield Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA SJB opened at $15.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.90. ProShares Short High Yield has a twelve month low of $15.49 and a twelve month high of $16.95.

ProShares Short High Yield Company Profile

The Proshares Short High Yield (SJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield index. The fund provides inverse exposure, reset daily, to a modified market-value-weighted index comprising US-dollar-denominated corporate high-yield bonds with maturities between 3 and 15 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short High Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short High Yield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.