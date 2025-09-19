15,774 Shares in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share $VRNA Purchased by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its position in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,457,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,539,000 after purchasing an additional 73,900 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share by 1.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,866,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,491,000 after buying an additional 32,748 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share by 381.9% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,631,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,575 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share by 274.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,041,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,119,000 after acquiring an additional 763,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,002,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,622,000 after acquiring an additional 114,500 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Truist Financial downgraded Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $138.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNA opened at $106.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.54, a current ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $106.45. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.33 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.52.

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $103.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.41 million. Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Austwick sold 11,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $148,324.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,035.68. This trade represents a 47.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 58,336 shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $766,535.04. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,607,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,262,182.08. The trade was a 2.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 540,584 shares of company stock valued at $7,103,274 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

