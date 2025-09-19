1,616 Shares in Xylem Inc. $XYL Acquired by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Xylem by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 26,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 9,017 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its holdings in Xylem by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 82,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,625,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 7,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on XYL. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.75.

Xylem Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE XYL opened at $142.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $100.47 and a one year high of $145.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.94.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.850 EPS. Analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $139,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,861.72. The trade was a 25.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.