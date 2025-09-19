1,810 Shares in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN Acquired by Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,810 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina by 290.3% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 363 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ILMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.06.

Illumina Price Performance

ILMN stock opened at $103.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.91. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.70 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The life sciences company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Illumina had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Illumina has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.450-4.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.