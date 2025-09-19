1,917 Shares in Vistra Corp. $VST Acquired by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Vistra by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Banque Transatlantique SA grew its holdings in Vistra by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have commented on VST. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Vistra from $145.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Melius started coverage on Vistra in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Vistra from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Vistra from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Vistra from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.71.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO James A. Burke sold 21,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.56, for a total value of $4,540,494.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 227,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,456,878.08. The trade was a 8.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 148,121 shares of company stock valued at $30,849,036 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Vistra Trading Up 0.9%
Shares of VST opened at $210.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $90.26 and a 12 month high of $217.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.68. The stock has a market cap of $71.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.33.
Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.62). Vistra had a return on equity of 108.41% and a net margin of 12.90%.The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Vistra Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be issued a $0.226 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.35%.
Vistra Profile
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
