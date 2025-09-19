2,159 Shares in Itron, Inc. $ITRI Acquired by Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Itron by 129.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 732,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,713,000 after buying an additional 413,487 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Itron by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 333,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,197,000 after buying an additional 214,600 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Itron by 18.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 929,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,313,000 after buying an additional 144,361 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Itron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,563,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Itron by 10,278.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 122,150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,796,000 after buying an additional 120,973 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Itron from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Itron from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Stephens set a $130.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Itron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Itron news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $43,983.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 19,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,551.27. This represents a 1.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $68,544.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,577.24. This represents a 2.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,037 shares of company stock worth $380,566 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Itron Stock Up 2.7%

Itron stock opened at $121.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.04. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $90.11 and a one year high of $140.04.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $606.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.36 million. Itron had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 19.69%. Itron’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Itron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.450-1.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

