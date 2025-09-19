2,265 Shares in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK Acquired by Balefire LLC

Balefire LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Duke Energy by 98.1% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.62.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other news, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total transaction of $248,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,843.04. This trade represents a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $832,542.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,768,397.72. This represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DUK opened at $120.45 on Friday. Duke Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $105.20 and a twelve month high of $127.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.25. The stock has a market cap of $93.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 15.51%.The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Duke Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.170-6.420 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $1.065 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.27%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Further Reading

