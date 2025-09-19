2,955 Shares in Five Below, Inc. $FIVE Acquired by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000.

A number of research firms have commented on FIVE. Wolfe Research began coverage on Five Below in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Five Below from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Five Below from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $135.00 price objective on Five Below in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.55.

Shares of FIVE opened at $155.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.38 and a 12 month high of $155.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.05.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.91 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 6.45%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Five Below has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.760-5.160 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.240 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider George Hill sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,974,080. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $119,763.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,309.78. This represents a 7.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,818 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,998 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

