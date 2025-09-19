360,208 Shares in Jackson Acquisition Company II $JACS Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Acquisition Company II (NYSE:JACS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 360,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,624,000.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Jackson Acquisition Company II by 160.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 338,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 208,300 shares during the period.

Jackson Acquisition Company II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JACS opened at $10.36 on Friday. Jackson Acquisition Company II has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $10.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.23.

About Jackson Acquisition Company II

Jackson Acquisition Co II operates as a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on September 11, 2024 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

