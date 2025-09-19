383 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Purchased by Balefire LLC

Balefire LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 261.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $427,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 34,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,606,000 after purchasing an additional 12,154 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of REGN stock opened at $598.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $63.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $567.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $576.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $476.49 and a one year high of $1,165.85.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.87%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have commented on REGN shares. Argus cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $810.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $890.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $813.00 to $831.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $817.67.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Why Seagate Is Wall Street’s New Favorite AI Infrastructure Play
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 3 AI Infrastructure Stocks With Upside After the Summer Rally
- Asset Allocation Strategies in Volatile Markets
- Can Advantage2 Help Overcome D-Wave’s Share Price Plateau?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.