383 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Purchased by Balefire LLC

Balefire LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 261.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $427,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 34,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,606,000 after purchasing an additional 12,154 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of REGN stock opened at $598.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $63.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $567.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $576.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $476.49 and a one year high of $1,165.85.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $4.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on REGN shares. Argus cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $810.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $890.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $813.00 to $831.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $817.67.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

