4,102 Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK Acquired by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,138.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 830.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.40.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $79.34 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.91 and a 12 month high of $110.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.16.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.15%.The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 105.40%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

