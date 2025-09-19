4,640 Shares in KBR, Inc. $KBR Purchased by Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,640 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in KBR by 295.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of KBR by 146.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KBR by 1,402.2% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBR opened at $49.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.35. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.89 and a 52 week high of $72.60.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.52%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. KBR has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.780-3.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is 23.91%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KBR shares. Bank of America cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. KeyCorp lowered KBR from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on KBR from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KBR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.78.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

