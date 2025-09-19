47,227 Shares in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 47,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,012.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2,621.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

NYSE NCLH opened at $25.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.64. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $29.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.140 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.050 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NCLH. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

