4,916 Shares in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG Acquired by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 44.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,654,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 48,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,528,505. This represents a 18.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NRG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Melius began coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. Melius Research began coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.92.

NYSE NRG opened at $164.16 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.57 and a fifty-two week high of $175.96. The stock has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.17 and a 200-day moving average of $135.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 88.22% and a net margin of 1.78%.The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.64%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

