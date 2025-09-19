4,932 Shares in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. $AAP Purchased by Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 189.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 355.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1,258.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 688.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.52 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $52.03.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $60.10 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.12.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.200-2.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently -15.70%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

