5,124 Shares in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. $PECO Purchased by Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 11.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 623,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,749,000 after purchasing an additional 28,255 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth about $1,002,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,174,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,331,000 after acquiring an additional 28,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO opened at $35.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.53, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.55. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $40.12.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.38 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 9.91%.The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.610-0.640 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1083 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 236.36%.

PECO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

