5,612 Shares in NewJersey Resources Corporation $NJR Acquired by Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in shares of NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of NewJersey Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in NewJersey Resources by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NewJersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in NewJersey Resources by 1,715.4% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NewJersey Resources by 6,245.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NewJersey Resources alerts:

NewJersey Resources Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE NJR opened at $46.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. NewJersey Resources Corporation has a one year low of $43.80 and a one year high of $51.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.67.

NewJersey Resources Increases Dividend

NewJersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. NewJersey Resources had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $298.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NewJersey Resources Corporation will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This is an increase from NewJersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. NewJersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 44.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on NJR. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of NewJersey Resources in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded NewJersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NewJersey Resources from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NJR

NewJersey Resources Profile

(Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NewJersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewJersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.