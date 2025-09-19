5,674 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June $PJUN Purchased by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUNFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter worth about $362,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 153,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter worth about $510,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 37,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

BATS:PJUN opened at $40.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $747.25 million, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.44. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $40.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.68.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June (BATS:PJUN)

