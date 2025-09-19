5,821 Shares in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. $PTCT Acquired by Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 5.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 84.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 21.9% during the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 86.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PTCT. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $62.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.53. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.57 and a 1-year high of $63.19.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $178.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.01 million. PTC Therapeutics had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 106.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.29) earnings per share. PTC Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC Therapeutics

In other news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 24,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $1,508,043.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 103,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,373,287.34. This represents a 19.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma Reeve sold 15,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $934,447.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,754. This represents a 60.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,393 shares of company stock valued at $7,640,615. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

