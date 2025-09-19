773 Shares in monday.com Ltd. $MNDY Acquired by Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNDY. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in monday.com by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in monday.com by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in monday.com by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 101,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,859,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in monday.com by 120.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in monday.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Price Performance

MNDY stock opened at $206.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.63, a PEG ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.07. monday.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $166.22 and a fifty-two week high of $342.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. monday.com had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 3.63%.The company had revenue of $299.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. monday.com’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. monday.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

MNDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised monday.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on monday.com from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (down previously from $240.00) on shares of monday.com in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on monday.com in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.86.

About monday.com

(Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Featured Articles

