783 Shares in InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC Purchased by Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 783 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 12,125 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Get InterDigital alerts:

InterDigital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $339.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $266.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.58. InterDigital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.13 and a fifty-two week high of $340.10.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $3.75. The firm had revenue of $300.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.93 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 51.92% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.57 EPS. InterDigital has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.170-14.770 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.520-1.720 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 8th. This is an increase from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is 17.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.12, for a total transaction of $127,273.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 28,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,748,414.40. This trade represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.03, for a total transaction of $261,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 67,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,520,855.66. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,930 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of InterDigital from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, InterDigital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDCC

About InterDigital

(Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.