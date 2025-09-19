8,057 Shares in Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK Purchased by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Praxis Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth about $348,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 39.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 259.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 33,491 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth about $590,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at approximately $442,000. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTEK has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Tetra Tech from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Insider Activity

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Gary Birkenbeuel sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $86,040.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,100. This represents a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

TTEK opened at $36.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $51.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.03.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 3.94%.The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Tetra Tech has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.490-1.540 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.430 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

