841 Shares in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL Purchased by Balefire LLC

Balefire LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at about $1,525,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Florida Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 87.6% in the first quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at about $572,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,674,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,943,000 after acquiring an additional 602,447 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 5,207 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $1,715,550.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,432.22. This trade represents a 39.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 16,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total transaction of $4,976,320.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 150,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,743,506.82. This trade represents a 9.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,507 shares of company stock valued at $10,091,282 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial set a $337.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $330.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $235.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.14.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of RCL opened at $325.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $336.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $164.01 and a 1-year high of $366.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 47.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.410-15.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.550-5.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is 22.49%.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

