8,968 Shares in CareTrust REIT, Inc. $CTRE Bought by Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Monday, August 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $39.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

CTRE opened at $34.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.84. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.79 and a fifty-two week high of $35.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 111.67%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

