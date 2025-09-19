9,838 Shares in Regions Financial Corporation $RF Purchased by Balefire LLC

Balefire LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,838 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RF. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,990,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521,772 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,018,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,092,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $675,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,162 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Regions Financial by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 10,010,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Regions Financial by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,211,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $960,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,512 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on RF. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.47.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $27.41 on Friday. Regions Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The firm has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.09 and a 200 day moving average of $23.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Regions Financial had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $750,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 90,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,784.15. The trade was a 24.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger W. Jenkins bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.48 per share, with a total value of $101,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 6,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,638.84. The trade was a 167.86% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

