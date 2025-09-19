AAR (NYSE:AIR) and BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Critical Analysis

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) and BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares AAR and BWX Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AAR 0.45% 11.66% 4.92% BWX Technologies 10.28% 30.61% 10.77%

Risk & Volatility

AAR has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BWX Technologies has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AAR $2.78 billion 0.98 $12.50 million $0.33 230.21 BWX Technologies $2.70 billion 5.88 $281.94 million $3.20 54.36

This table compares AAR and BWX Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

BWX Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AAR. BWX Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AAR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.7% of AAR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of BWX Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of AAR shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of BWX Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AAR and BWX Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AAR 0 0 4 0 3.00 BWX Technologies 1 3 5 2 2.73

AAR currently has a consensus price target of $83.75, suggesting a potential upside of 10.24%. BWX Technologies has a consensus price target of $160.83, suggesting a potential downside of 7.55%. Given AAR’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe AAR is more favorable than BWX Technologies.

Summary

BWX Technologies beats AAR on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes. This segment also develops specific aircraft components and parts; and designs proprietary designated engineering representative repairs. The Integrated Solutions segment engages in the fleet management and operation of customer-owned aircraft; provision of supply chain logistics services, such as material planning, sourcing, logistics, information and program management, and parts and component repair and overhaul services; and flight hour component inventory and repair services. In addition, the segment provides integrated software solutions comprising Trax, a cloud-based electronic enterprise resource platform, as well as a suite of paperless mobility apps for automating MRO workflows. The Expeditionary Services segment designs, manufactures, and repairs transportation pallets; and containers and shelters for military and humanitarian tactical deployment activities, including armories, supply and parts storage, refrigeration systems, tactical operation centers, briefing rooms, laundry and kitchen facilities, water treatment, and sleeping quarters, as well as engages in provision of engineering, design, and system integration services for specialized command and control systems. AAR Corp. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Wood Dale, Illinois.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers. This segment also involved in manufacture of close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; down blend government stockpiles of uranium; receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; and supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories, as well as components for defense applications. The Commercial Operations segment designs and manufactures commercial nuclear steam generators, heat exchangers, pressure vessels, and reactor components; and other auxiliary equipment, including containers for the storage of nuclear fuel and other high-level nuclear waste. This segment also offers nuclear fuel, fuel handling systems, tooling delivery systems, nuclear grade materials, and precisely machined components, and related services for CANDU nuclear power plants; provides in-plant inspection, maintenance, and modification services, as well as non-destructive examination and tooling/repair solutions; and manufactures medical radioisotopes, radiopharmaceuticals, and medical devices. The company was formerly known as The Babcock & Wilcox Company and changed its name to BWX Technologies, Inc. in June 2015. BWX Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia.

