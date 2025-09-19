Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,341 Shares of Prudential Public Limited Company $PUK

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Public Limited Company (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Public were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Prudential Public by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 19,889 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Prudential Public by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,878,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,380,000 after acquiring an additional 144,354 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Public by 182.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Public Stock Performance

Shares of PUK opened at $28.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Prudential Public Limited Company has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The company has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Prudential Public Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1542 per share. This represents a yield of 117.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Prudential Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.50%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Prudential Public Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

