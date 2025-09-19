Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 162 Shares of Allegion PLC $ALLE

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,967 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Allegion by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Allegion by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Stock Up 1.2%

Allegion stock opened at $178.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.07. Allegion PLC has a 52 week low of $116.57 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.10 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 16.15%.Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Allegion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-8.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.33%.

Insider Activity

In other Allegion news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 3,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $634,777.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,843.16. This trade represents a 30.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $1,781,055.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,589.48. The trade was a 26.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Allegion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Allegion from $176.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Allegion from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Allegion from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.25.

Allegion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

