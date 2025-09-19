Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,361 J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 19,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 167.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David Keefauver sold 989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.97, for a total transaction of $150,298.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,763.62. This trade represents a 51.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee acquired 1,148 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $140.76 per share, with a total value of $161,592.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,201.72. This represents a 18.37% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT opened at $135.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.79 and a 52-week high of $200.40.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.14.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

