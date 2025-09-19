Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,266 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth approximately $359,000. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% in the second quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 127,126 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,354,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,075 shares of the software company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth $324,000. Finally, GK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter worth $348,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ADSK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 3,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $1,026,675.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,725. The trade was a 41.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 2,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total transaction of $869,991.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 80,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,288,350.50. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,374 shares of company stock worth $13,899,261. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $323.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.88, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $301.54 and its 200 day moving average is $287.82. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $232.67 and a 1 year high of $329.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.