Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in F5, Inc. $FFIV

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,490 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in F5 by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in F5 during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Groupe la Francaise purchased a new position in F5 during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in F5 during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FFIV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $274.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of F5 from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.89.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $331.80 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.24 and a 12-month high of $337.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $312.97 and a 200 day moving average of $288.93.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The network technology company reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.67. F5 had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $780.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. F5 has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.240-15.380 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.870-3.990 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 5,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.24, for a total value of $1,706,905.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,601,963.84. The trade was a 18.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.73, for a total transaction of $417,206.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,699 shares in the company, valued at $6,411,101.27. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,945 shares of company stock worth $3,762,365 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

