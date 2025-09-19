Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,457,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,345 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,836,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,806,000 after acquiring an additional 426,288 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,546,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,034 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 194.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,941,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,379 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USFD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.27.

In other US Foods news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 115,077 shares in the company, valued at $9,206,160. This represents a 6.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $78.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $57.36 and a 52-week high of $85.11.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.17 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.43%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. US Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.764-3.874 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

