Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc $ENB

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENB. Zacks Research raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $49.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.54. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.73 and a fifty-two week high of $49.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.6839 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 134.98%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

