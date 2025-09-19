Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $PDD

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PDD by 78.3% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,036,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,057,000 after buying an additional 2,211,286 shares in the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management US LP purchased a new stake in shares of PDD in the first quarter worth $4,496,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in shares of PDD by 4,562.1% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 14,419,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,527,000 after buying an additional 14,110,042 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of PDD by 54.1% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 26,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 9,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PDD in the first quarter worth $537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ PDD opened at $132.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.46. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $87.11 and a 1 year high of $155.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.40 and its 200 day moving average is $111.80.
PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.
