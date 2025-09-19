Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Loews Corporation $L

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of L. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Loews in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Loews by 805.9% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Loews in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Loews in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Loews in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Loews Stock Performance

NYSE L opened at $97.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Loews Corporation has a 1 year low of $75.16 and a 1 year high of $98.33. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.09.

Loews Announces Dividend

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Loews’s payout ratio is 3.97%.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

