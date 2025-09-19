Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% in the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $60.21 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $60.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

