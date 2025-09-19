Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,032 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. $YETI

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in YETI by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 204,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after buying an additional 81,720 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in YETI by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in YETI by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in YETI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $964,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in YETI by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 257,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,509,000 after buying an additional 74,848 shares during the period.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI Price Performance

Shares of YETI stock opened at $35.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.86. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.61 and a one year high of $45.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $445.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.73 million. YETI had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 9.73%.YETI’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. YETI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.340-2.480 EPS. On average, analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on YETI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on YETI from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on YETI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of YETI in a report on Friday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on YETI

YETI Company Profile

(Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.