Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF $VPL

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 25.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 85.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 55.4% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 465.4% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA VPL opened at $89.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $64.21 and a 12-month high of $90.03.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

