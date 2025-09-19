Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Wabtec $WAB

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Wabtec in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Wabtec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wabtec by 35.5% in the second quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wabtec by 5.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wabtec

In other news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $340,954.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 134,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,586,965.53. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 5,369 shares of company stock worth $1,042,586 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wabtec Stock Up 2.6%

WAB stock opened at $190.41 on Friday. Wabtec has a twelve month low of $151.81 and a twelve month high of $216.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.65.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.09. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.550-9.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wabtec will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabtec Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on WAB. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Wabtec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Wabtec from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wabtec from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Wabtec from $216.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Wabtec from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.57.

About Wabtec

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

