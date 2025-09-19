Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,920,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,433,870,000 after purchasing an additional 96,395 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 33.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,034,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,180,104,000 after purchasing an additional 506,430 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,249,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $724,589,000 after purchasing an additional 86,853 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 76,432.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,418,000 after purchasing an additional 777,316 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 26.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,136,000 after purchasing an additional 132,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $917.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $804.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $693.95. The stock has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.23. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $438.86 and a 1-year high of $954.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.09. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 73.17% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $664.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 16.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $875.00 price objective (up previously from $720.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $880.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $825.00 price target (up from $785.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $838.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $814.34, for a total transaction of $2,443,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 40,939 shares in the company, valued at $33,338,265.26. This represents a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 39,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.00, for a total transaction of $31,199,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 121,605 shares in the company, valued at $94,851,900. The trade was a 24.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,792 shares of company stock worth $41,066,150 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Stories

