Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $316,000 Stock Holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. $ASX

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASX. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 35.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,973,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,110,000 after buying an additional 2,842,631 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 111.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,836,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,604,000 after buying an additional 2,018,815 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 218.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,452,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,728,000 after buying an additional 997,259 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 15.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,775,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,591,000 after buying an additional 780,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 218.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,039,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after buying an additional 713,500 shares during the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ASX opened at $11.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.34.

ASE Technology Profile

ASE Technology last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

